AARI specialists completed modernization of ice test basins

Specialists of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) have successfully completed the modernization of the complex of ice test basins intended for testing models of ships and engineering facilities designed for operation in polar latitudes. The new capabilities of the complex were demonstrated to Alexander Kozlov, Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Russian Federation. The work results were presented to the Minister by AARI Director Alexander Makarov. The event was attended by Igor Shumakov, head of the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet), says the AARI media center.

“In the large basin, works have been completed to upgrade the equipment for preparing simulated ice, to increase the accuracy of the parameters of the experiment, and the reliability of the equipment used. Equipment was purchased for the model shop, which allows making models at the modern technological level using 3D printing and milling technologies. In the small pool, a refrigeration unit was upgraded, which will allow experiments with natural freezing ice at temperatures down to -30°C,” said Alexander Makarov.

A grant of RUB 33.95 million had been earlier provided by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education for the technical modernization of the complex of ice test basins. The complex consists of two basins. The larger one is 30.5 meters long, 5 meters wide and 1.8 meters deep. It is intended for studying interaction of ships and fixed engineering structures with ice. It is possible to vary the water salinity and the strength of frozen ice up to 60 mm thick. The smaller ice basin is capable of conducting experiments in mechanics of deformation and destruction of natural ice up to 2 meters thick at temperature as low as -30°C. The pool is 5 meters in length, 5 meters in width and 2.5 meters in depth.

The world's first ice test basin for models of icebreakers and ice-going vessels was built in the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute in 1955. The current complex of ice basins has been in operation since 1990. The Severny Polyus (North Pole) ice-resistant self-propelled platform was tested in AARI ice basin.

