2023 March 10 15:44

Hongkong United Dockyards applies to rezone the land as housing

The CK Hutchison owned shipyard has applied to the Hong Kong Town Planning Board to rezone the land on which HUD sits in Tsing Yi from industrial to housing, according to Seatrade.

HUD said the proposal covered 19.9 hectares of land including both HUD and adjoining vacant Government land that currently has no vehicular access.

The land could be redeveloped as 10,370 private residential units and 4,700 public housing units.

“Under Hong Kong’s current land scarcity situation, HUD believes large-scale industrial land and idled Government land can be part of a solution to alleviate Hong Kong’s housing needs,” the shipyard said in a statement.

It described the proposal as medium-to-long term and that it was willing to make suitable arrangements for its existing shipyard business when required.

HUD was founded in 1972 and operates a 100,000 sqm dockyard.