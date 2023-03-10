  • Home
  • News
  • Boskalis announces annual results 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 10 18:20

    Boskalis announces annual results 2022

    Royal Boskalis N.V. (Boskalis) concluded 2022 with a sharp increase in profitability with a strong increase in revenue. Boskalis’ order book also increased to an all-time high level, according to the company's release.

    Compared to last year, revenue increased by 21.0% to EUR 3.58 billion (2021: EUR 2.96 billion).

    EBITDA increased by 30.7% to EUR 604 million (2021: EUR 462 million) and operating profit increased by 36.6% to EUR 271 million (2021: EUR 199 million).

    Net profit attributable to shareholders increased by almost 60% to EUR 241 million from EUR 151 million in 2021.

    In the Dredging & Inland Infra segment, revenue increased by over 30% and EBITDA by more than 50% compared to last year. The trailing suction hopper dredgers were well utilized and following a number of quiet years, the utilization of the cutter suction dredgers increased sharply. Noteworthy projects include the activities in Manila (Philippines), Tuas Terminal 2 and the Pulau Tekong Polder (both in Singapore), the Fehmarnbelt tunnel (between Denmark and Germany), the access channel to the port of Harwich (United Kingdom) and a large number of projects in the Netherlands.

    At Offshore Energy, revenue increased by 14% on a 33% higher EBITDA. As a result of a quiet year at Subsea Cables, revenue and earnings from the contracting business declined. This decline was more than offset by the services cluster, with Marine Transport & Services, Subsea Services and Marine Survey all having a very strong year.

    Salvage had a relatively quiet year following a number of very busy years. Late 2022, a substantial wreck removal project was acquired to be executed in 2023 and 2024. Furthermore Boskalis is assisting the United Nations with a potential salvage project in the Red Sea.

    The size of the Towage portfolio has diminished in recent years following the strategic decision to divest these activities. In 2022, the Southeast Asian harbor towage activities – Keppel Smit Towage – were divested. Furthermore, an agreement on the intended sale of the terminal services activities of Smit Lamnalco was reached in early 2023.

    With the available bank facilities and cash at hand, Boskalis has an immediately available financing capacity of over EUR 1.1 billion. Solvency remains high at 49% and Boskalis comfortably meets its financial covenants.

    The order book increased to EUR 6.11 billion (year-end 2021: EUR 5.41 billion). The increase in the portfolio largely took place at Offshore Energy, partly as a result of acquiring a number of offshore wind projects in the United States. With the projects in the order book, there is a solid basis for 2023 and for the years thereafter.

    Boskalis is a global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world, with a versatile fleet of more than 500 vessels and floating equipment and approximately 10,000 employees.

Другие новости по темам: Boskalis  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 10

18:35 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:20 Boskalis announces annual results 2022
18:07 DNV officially authorized to issue certificates for offshore wind projects in Poland
17:43 MSC is revises the rotation of its Falcon service
17:32 The American Association of Port Authorities sees no threat from Chinese cranes in US ports
17:22 Nizhny Novgorod shipyards count on securing orders for 30 bulkers of Project RSD59
17:21 DNV awards AiP for a floating ammonia production unit developed by SWITCH2 and BW Offshore
17:08 Klaipedos nafta to support Snam FSRU Italia in the commissioning of the Piombino LNG terminal
16:47 BW Offshore sells FPSO BW Opportunity for USD 125 million
15:44 Hongkong United Dockyards applies to rezone the land as housing
15:14 Kapsch provides the AutoPASS system for Norwegian ferries
15:02 AARI specialists completed modernization of ice test basins
14:50 GSBN collaborates with COSCO SHIPPING, OOCL & SICIT to enhance safe transportation of chemical cargo
14:23 The Indonesian government wants Pertamina to move its Plumpang fuel terminal after deadly fire - Reuters
14:03 HaiSea Marine celebrates official naming of its green fleet including the world’s first fully electric tug boat
13:45 Global Industry Alliance for Marine Biosafety agrees next steps
13:24 European Green Deal: EU agrees stronger rules to boost energy efficiency
12:56 Kapitan Dranitsyn icebreaker reinforces Rosmorport's fleet of icebreakers in the White Sea
12:10 RF Government to stimulate bunkering of ships with LNG by amending Gas Export Law
11:42 Navigator Holdings announces additional details for expansion project under existing ethylene export terminal JV
11:21 Uniper select Plug to design 100MW Electrolyzer Package for Maasvlakte
11:17 Rosmorport announces new tender for dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal
10:48 Euronav to work with United Nations in rescue operation for stricken FSO Safer
10:28 RF Government to finance construction of new sea terminal in Chukotka
10:09 Freire Shipyard inks newbuilding contract with Briggs Marine for the construction of a new Maintenance Support Vessel
09:40 Royal IHC reaches agreement on financial restructuring
09:16 Natalia Shipovskaya appointed as PJSC TransContainer VP for Economics & Finance

2023 March 9

18:31 Kongsberg Maritime to supply propulsion systems for the Philippine Navy’s new offshore patrol vessels
18:07 Bollinger starts construction of T-ATS 10 with steel cutting ceremony
17:55 MOL and Kobe Steel cut CO2 emission from the iron ore carrier's voyage between Australia and Japan
17:38 Babcock and AUT launch new partnership to grow New Zealand’s maritime engineering sector
17:05 Fluxys Belgium and Wintershall Dea sign a cooperation agreement
16:49 CMA CGM is the only carrier to increase intra-Europe capacity - Alphaliner
16:44 LR certifies MARSIG’s new electronic record book platform Searecs
16:34 Port of Ventspils two-month volume rises 2.3% to 2.4 million tonnes
16:20 A Russian company has developed a propeller-rudder system for the AARI ice basin
16:13 GTT receives four Approvals in Principle from ClassNK on its latest development projects in alternative fuels
15:33 Cheniere plans to expand Sabine Pass LNG facility
15:03 Cosco Shipping provides service to export China-made buses to Europe
14:43 ​Shearwater GeoServices awarded 3D Towed Streamer Survey for KNOC in South Korea
14:36 MOL and VALE agree to install two Norsepower rotor sails to an in-service Capesize bulk carrier
14:27 Wartsila to deliver its first CCS-Ready scrubber systems
14:19 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 10, 2023
14:17 RZD's rail box traffic up 4.4% to 1.123 million TEUs in Jan-Feb
13:16 Performance Shipping signs shipbuilding contract for the purchase of a newbuild LNG ready Tier III LR2 product/crude oil tanker with scrubber
12:53 Jan De Nul, Tractebel, and DEME present offshore floating solar technology
12:37 Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 2M’2023 rose by 4.4% to 1.123 million TEU
12:14 DP World’s Pusan terminal is world’s first to implement BOXBAY high-bay storage system
11:42 The world’s largest shallow-water LNG carrier successfully delivered
11:18 Fincantieri floats out its first LNG cruise ship “Sun Princess”
11:06 NYK and FueLNG achieve first PCTC LNG bunkering in Singapore
10:45 Damen Triton IoT platform receives Bureau Veritas Type Approval for Cyber Resilience
10:37 Ruscon quadruples service frequency between India and Russia
10:19 DNV report shows demand for ocean space will grow 5-fold by 2050
09:20 Crab catcher of Project 03141, Omolon, successfully passed its sea trials

2023 March 8

17:21 Bollinger kicks off construction of T-ATS 10
16:19 Solstad Offshore: Exit from PSV segment through a strategic sale of its PSV-fleet
15:51 MOL and VALE agree to install two Norsepower Rotor SailsTM to an in-service Capesize bulk carrier
15:17 TotalEnergies launches integrated engineering studies for the Papua LNG project
14:02 EDF Renewables, Jan De Nul Group and Luminus partner up for an offshore wind project in Belgium