2023 March 10 14:03

HaiSea Marine celebrates official naming of its green fleet including the world’s first fully electric tug boat

HaiSea Marine, majority owned by Haisla Nation in partnership with Seaspan ULC, is celebrating the official naming and blessing of its tug boat fleet – which includes the world’s first fully electric harbour tug boats, along with dual fuel (LNG and Diesel) escort tug boats, according to Seaspan's release. Once delivered, the green fleet will provide ship-assist and escort towing services to LNG carriers calling at LNG Canada’s new export facility in Kitimat in the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation.

Members of the Haisla Nation joined representatives from Seaspan, HaiSea Marine and LNG Canada for the naming ceremony at Sanmar Shipyards in Istanbul, Turkiye. The naming ceremony marks a significant moment for HaiSea Marine as each of the five tug boats were named by the Haisla, Gitxaala and Gitga’at Nations.



The HaiSea fleet will include three fully electric tugs. The ElectRA 2800 is a new series of battery electric harbour tugs and were specifically designed and customized for its innovative propulsion system to meet the unique requirements of assisting LNG carriers on and off the berths at the LNG Canada terminal. The two dual fuel (LNG and Diesel) tug boats are RAstar 4000-DF escort tugs and with 100 tonnes of bollard pull will be the west coast of Canada’s most powerful escort tugs.



HaiSea Marine is a joint venture majority owned by the Haisla Nation in partnership with Seaspan ULC. Both partners have considerable experience and knowledge of operating in Northern British Columbia, making HaiSea Marine a natural choice for providing responsible and dependable marine services in the region.