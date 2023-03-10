  • Home
  • News
  • Rosmorport announces new tender for dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 10 11:17

    Rosmorport announces new tender for dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal

    Initial contract prices is RUB 392 million

    FSUE Rosmorport has issued a request for quotations to select an organization for a contract on implementation of maintenance dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal (between 130,0 and 146 km) in 2023. The scope of dredging is 600,000 cbm.

    According to the official portal for public procurement, initial (maximum) price of the contract is RUB 392,004,401.76.

    Bidding deadline – 17 March 2023 with the results to be announced on 24 March 2023.

    The works are to be completed in April-November 2023.

    According to earlier reports, 28 units of the dredging fleet were involved in 2022. The scope of dredging conducted as part of the development of Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal totaled 5 million tonnes which is several times more than the average annual results. The purpose of the dredging was to ensure operation of ships with the draft of 4.2 m.

    In 2023, RF Government will provide FSUE Rosmorport with RUB 2.5 billion as a subsidy for dredging at Volga-Caspian Canal. The canal is to be deepened to ensure the passage of ships with a draft of 4.5 m.

    Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal is the most important component of infrastructure on the Trans-Caspian route and the North-South international transport corridor. It is Russia’s longest artificial  canal (188 km).

    North-South international transport corridor (ITC) is a 7,200-kilometre-long transport artery from St Petersburg to ports in Iran and India. North-South ITC has a western and an eastern branch, both running across Iran. The western one foresees cargo transportation by road via Rasht, the eastern one – by railway. The end point in Iran is the port of Bandar Abbas from which cargo can be delivered to India by sea. The western branch also crosses Azerbaijan, the eastern one – Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Besides, direct water transportation from Russia to Iran by the Caspian Sea is possible.

    The volume of Russian cargo transported by the North-South ITC is expected to double by 2030, from the current 17 million tonnes to 32 million tonnes. 

    Read about:

    12 million tonnes of material to be dredged in Volga-Caspian Canal this year

    Rosmorport to increase dredging by 3% to 23.9 million cbm in 2023

Другие новости по темам: dredging  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 10

12:10 RF Government to stimulate bunkering of ships with LNG by amending Gas Export Law
11:42 Navigator Holdings announces additional details for expansion project under existing ethylene export terminal JV
11:21 Uniper select Plug to design 100MW Electrolyzer Package for Maasvlakte
11:17 Rosmorport announces new tender for dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal
10:48 Euronav to work with United Nations in rescue operation for stricken FSO Safer
10:28 RF Government to finance construction of new sea terminal in Chukotka
10:09 Freire Shipyard inks newbuilding contract with Briggs Marine for the construction of a new Maintenance Support Vessel
09:40 Royal IHC reaches agreement on financial restructuring
09:16 Natalia Shipovskaya appointed as PJSC TransContainer VP for Economics & Finance

2023 March 9

18:31 Kongsberg Maritime to supply propulsion systems for the Philippine Navy’s new offshore patrol vessels
18:07 Bollinger starts construction of T-ATS 10 with steel cutting ceremony
17:55 MOL and Kobe Steel cut CO2 emission from the iron ore carrier's voyage between Australia and Japan
17:38 Babcock and AUT launch new partnership to grow New Zealand’s maritime engineering sector
17:05 Fluxys Belgium and Wintershall Dea sign a cooperation agreement
16:49 CMA CGM is the only carrier to increase intra-Europe capacity - Alphaliner
16:44 LR certifies MARSIG’s new electronic record book platform Searecs
16:34 Port of Ventspils two-month volume rises 2.3% to 2.4 million tonnes
16:20 A Russian company has developed a propeller-rudder system for the AARI ice basin
16:13 GTT receives four Approvals in Principle from ClassNK on its latest development projects in alternative fuels
15:33 Cheniere plans to expand Sabine Pass LNG facility
15:03 Cosco Shipping provides service to export China-made buses to Europe
14:43 ​Shearwater GeoServices awarded 3D Towed Streamer Survey for KNOC in South Korea
14:36 MOL and VALE agree to install two Norsepower rotor sails to an in-service Capesize bulk carrier
14:27 Wartsila to deliver its first CCS-Ready scrubber systems
14:19 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 10, 2023
14:17 RZD's rail box traffic up 4.4% to 1.123 million TEUs in Jan-Feb
13:16 Performance Shipping signs shipbuilding contract for the purchase of a newbuild LNG ready Tier III LR2 product/crude oil tanker with scrubber
12:53 Jan De Nul, Tractebel, and DEME present offshore floating solar technology
12:37 Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 2M’2023 rose by 4.4% to 1.123 million TEU
12:14 DP World’s Pusan terminal is world’s first to implement BOXBAY high-bay storage system
11:42 The world’s largest shallow-water LNG carrier successfully delivered
11:18 Fincantieri floats out its first LNG cruise ship “Sun Princess”
11:06 NYK and FueLNG achieve first PCTC LNG bunkering in Singapore
10:45 Damen Triton IoT platform receives Bureau Veritas Type Approval for Cyber Resilience
10:37 Ruscon quadruples service frequency between India and Russia
10:19 DNV report shows demand for ocean space will grow 5-fold by 2050
09:20 Crab catcher of Project 03141, Omolon, successfully passed its sea trials

2023 March 8

17:21 Bollinger kicks off construction of T-ATS 10
16:19 Solstad Offshore: Exit from PSV segment through a strategic sale of its PSV-fleet
15:51 MOL and VALE agree to install two Norsepower Rotor SailsTM to an in-service Capesize bulk carrier
15:17 TotalEnergies launches integrated engineering studies for the Papua LNG project
14:02 EDF Renewables, Jan De Nul Group and Luminus partner up for an offshore wind project in Belgium
12:11 Vard to build a new cable-laying vessel
11:33 Maersk Supply Service wins 3-year contract with Petrobras in Brazil
10:42 Hokutaku and MOL execute Wind Power Fund Investment Project
09:58 The Port of Valencia completes the largest cession of land for public use by a Spanish port

2023 March 7

17:35 ClassNK issues four AiPs for GTT’s latest development projects in alternative fuels
16:43 Vladimir Putin gives instructions to release tour operators for domestic and inbound tourism from VAT
16:21 Amogy builds the world’s first ammonia-powered, zero-emission ship
15:56 Maersk integrates West & Central Asia and Africa markets to form the IMEA region
15:44 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 2M’2023 rose by 1.8% YoY to 2.28 million tonnes
15:20 National Energy Corporation of Trinidad & Tobago takes delivery of Damen ASD Tug 2811
14:56 IAA PortNews’ congratulations on International Women’s Day
14:42 MOL сoncludes MoU on building clean hydrogen/ammonia value chain in Thailand
14:10 Aleksandr Novak orders to ensure a resource base for additional production of 34 million tonnes of LNG
13:05 Trade turnover between Russia and China in 2M’2023 rose by 25.9% YoY to $33.69 billion
12:19 Construction of dry port “Artyom” in Primorye to begin in April
11:53 The third expedition cruise ship of the Vega series at Helsinki Shipyard prepares to leave for sea trials
11:17 Tidewater announces the acquisition of 37 platform supply vessels from Solstad Offshore
11:02 Petrobras and Equinor sign agreement to evaluate seven offshore wind projects in Brazil