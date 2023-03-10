2023 March 10 10:28

RF Government to finance construction of new sea terminal in Chukotka

The terminal is intended for shipment of products from Baimsky field

In the next four years, RF Government will spend over 27.5 billion roubles on building a new seaport terminal in Pevek, Chukotka. The terminal will have freight piers, hydro-technical facilities, including a harbourage, an access canal, a dam, as well as essential navigation equipment, according to the statement of RF Government.

This infrastructure will make it possible to deploy additional floating nuclear power units. This will allow for expanding production at the unique Baimskaya copper-porphyry deposit, so that it would reach its design capacity. As a result, new jobs will be created, as well as modern transport infrastructure, and the Northern Sea Route’s capacity will also continue to increase.

The traffic flow through the Northern Sea Route is growing steadily, and it meets the needs of millions of people living in the Arctic zone and the Far East, as well as provides reliable logistics for raw materials and industrial products. The new terminal in Pevek will contribute to achieving the target of increasing the Northern Sea Route traffic to 150 million tonnes by 2030.



The work is being conducted in pursuance of the presidential instructions.