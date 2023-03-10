2023 March 10 10:09

Freire Shipyard inks newbuilding contract with Briggs Marine for the construction of a new Maintenance Support Vessel

Freire Shipyard, the Spanish shipbuilder has secured a contract from the UK marine contractor Brigs Marine for the design and construction of a new Maintenance Support Vessel, according to the company's release.

This modern and efficient vessel is optimally configured to support Briggs’ ongoing contracts for the inspection, servicing and replacement of navigation marks and heavy inshore moorings, operating as required with an attendant onboard diving team. The new building, which is schedule for delivery in 2024, is 40m in length with a diesel-electric DP-2 propulsion system configured for maximum efficiency and designed for operations in UK and Northern European Waters.

Maximum flexibility has been built into the design to support a range of diving, survey and other maintenance support and project activities, without compromising the vessels’ primary role. Amongst other features the vessel is fitted with a moonpool, detachable A frame, 4-point mooring system and survey project office. In addition, a demountable Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) boarding ladder has been incorporated into the design to support offshore windfarm projects.

Freire Shipyard is a family-owned shipyard located in the northwest of Spain that was founded in 1895 and four generations later, the Freire family is still the sole shareholder of the company. Currently, the shipyard is dedicated to the construction and repair of steel vessels of high technological value of up to 155 meters in length, including Oceanographic and Research Vessels, Fishing Vessels, Mega Yachts, Offshore Support Vessels and Military Patrol Vessels.