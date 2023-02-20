2023 February 20 17:14

Labor unions in Italy plan maritime port strike across Italy

Labor unions have called for a nationwide maritime port strike on Feb. 25. Leaders of the Unione Sindacale di Base (USB) called for the strike to denounce safety shortcomings, following the recent deaths of two port workers, according to Crisis24. The Autonomous Collective of Port Workers (CALP) has also called for a demonstration in Genoa to call for an end to war and higher wages: attendees will gather at 14:30 at Ponte Etiopia, inside the Genoa port area.

Unless averted, the strikes will likely impact the loading and unloading of cargo vessels and other port activities. Passenger ferries and cruise ships may also be affected. Local authorities will likely deploy police to monitor the demonstration in Genoa and other potential rallies; security operations may result in localized travel disruptions.



