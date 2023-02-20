2023 February 20 14:01

Gazprom Neft and Rosmorport agree on regular LNG supply to ferries operating on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line

Image source: Gazpromneft-Marine Bunker

Gazprom Neft and FSUE Rosmorport have signed a long-term agreement on expansion in the use of fuels with a low carbon footprint in the Baltic Sea. The partnership foresees bunkering of ferries operating on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line with LNG. Gazprom Neft says, Russia’s first LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev will be involved.

LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev capable of year-round fueling of ferries has a hull adjusted to climate specifics of the North-West Region. It can sail in one-year old ice of up to 0.8 m thick. The ferries will be bunkered by Gazpromneft-Marine Bunker, operator of Gazprom Neft’s marine bunkering business.

“Our development strategy foresees further expansion in the use of fuels with a low carbon footprint and the introduction of green technologies in shipping. We were the first in Russia to create the required infrastructure and to start fueling of ships with liquefied natural gas. In 2023, we are going to continue the development of the promising LNG bunkering segment by establishing new partnerships with Russian shipping companies,” commented Alexey Medvedev, General Director of Gazpromneft Marine Bunker.

“Rosmorport continues ensuring uninterrupted connection of Kaliningrad with the mainland of Russia and cope with the load on the ferry line which increased in 2022. In the course of cooperation with Gazpromneft Marine Bunker in 2022, not only did we gain successful experience in the practical use of LNG as a fuel on ferries but also noted its advantages for the operation of ships. The use of liquefied natural gas reduces fuel costs, enhances environmental sustainability and safety of transportation in the Baltic Sea, which is strategically important for Russia amid the current geopolitical situation,” said Sergey Pylin, General Director of FSUE Rosmorport .

In mid-September 2022, Gazpromneft-Marine Bunker, operator of Gazprom Neft’s marine bunkering business, signed an agreement with FSUE Rosmorport on cooperation in organizing of ships bunkering with liquefied natural gas. The agreement foresees LNG bunkering of the Ro-Ro ferries Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky operating on the line between the port of Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad Region and the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region.

Russia’s first LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev with a capacity of 5,800 m³ commenced LNG transportation and LNG bunkering in the ports of the Baltic Sea in September 2022.

In early February 2023, FSUE Rosmorport and Gazpromneft Marine Bunker PJSC signed a new agreement on cooperation in supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Rosmorport’s new vessels. The agreement foresees that Gazpromneft Marine Bunker will continue providing environmentally friendly fuel to bunker Rosmorport’s ferries operating on Ust-Luga – Kaliningrad line of Rosmorport. In 2023, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker will supply 10,000 tonnes of fuel for over 15 bunkering operations.

