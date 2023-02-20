  • Home
  • News
  • Port of Hamburg container volumes down 5.1 percent to 8.3 million TEU in 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 20 14:00

    Port of Hamburg container volumes down 5.1 percent to 8.3 million TEU in 2022

    In 2022, Hamburg terminals handled 119.9 million tons, or 6.8 percent less than in the previous year, according to the company's release, according to the company's release. With growth of 11.2 percent to 1.4 million tons, the trend for conventional general cargo was positive. Yet handling of general cargo was 5.8 percent down at 83.7 million tons. At 36.2 million tons, throughput of bulk cargoes in the port was 8.9 percent lower.

    Lower volumes of bulk cargo are both directly and indirectly attributable to stiffer sanctions against Russia. Falls occurred in both suction cargo - down 6.0 percent at 6.0 million tons and grab cargo - 6.3 percent lower at 20.2 million tons - as well as liquid cargo - down 15.2 percent at 10.0 million tons.

    A total of 8.3 million TEU - Twenty-foot Equivalent Units - crossed quay walls in the Port of Hamburg last year, or 5.1 percent fewer than in the previous year. A quarterly comparison reveals a positive trend in the first half. Down by 12.3 percent, throughput fell steeply in the fourth quarter, however. At 4.2 million, seaborne container imports were consequently 6.1 percent lower. For comparison, 4.1 million TEU were exported, a 4.1 percent fall on the previous year.

    At 294,000 TEU, throughput with Poland was up by almost 25 percent, putting the country in fourth place. Throughput trends with Finland were similarly positive, a 22.3 percent gain to 213,000 TEU putting the country into sixth place. There was a further positive signal from Canada, with throughput up by 6.6 percent to at least 196,000 TEU and advancing the country from twelfth into ninth place.

    In 2022 China again headed the list of Top Ten partner countries with 2.46 million TEU - down by 3.8 percent. The USA followed in second place with 605,000 TEU, representing a fall of 2.1 percent. Nevertheless, the total number of loaded boxes in container traffic with the USA rose by 0.6 percent to 540,000 TEU. Singapore retained a steady third place with 423,000 TEU - down 1.1 percent.

    Malaysia climbed to thirteenth position with a 10.7 percent increase to 177,000 TEU, while Sri Lanka took seventeenth place with one of 8.8 percent to 128,000 TEU. While in the previous year Russia had been in fourth position as a top partner, in 2022 throughput of around 80,000 TEU still sufficed for twenty-seventh place.

    With capacities of over 18,000 TEU, vessels in the ‘Megamax’ class made 234 calls in Hamburg, or six percent more than last year.

    A five-percent increase also occurred in calls by the second largest category – vessels between 14,000 and 17,999 TEU. Yet those by ships with between 10,000 and 13,999 TEU decreased by 16.6 percent. The total number of calls by ‘large containerships’ therefore fell by 1.2 percent to 486.

    Calls by medium-sized containerships with capacities of between 8,000 and 9,999 TEU, or VLCCs - Very Large Container Ships, grew by eleven percent. In the second half, especially, it was only small containerships and feeder vessels that were arriving in the port less often.

    Closer scrutiny of the container throughput totals reveals that transhipment trades were over 90 percent responsible for the decline there. Throughput dropped by 12.1 percent to 2.90 million TEU. Hinterland trades remained almost stable, with volume down by only 0.9 percent to 5.4 million TEU.

    Rail retained its lead in the modal split on hinterland services. More than half of all containers were still being shifted by rail. At 50.5 percent - down 1 percentage point, the overall result may be slightly negative. Shifting 2.7 million TEU, however, rail remains the top mode of transport for the hinterland. Despite the 2.8 percent downturn, in this segment rail achieved the second-best annual result in its history.

    Tonnage totals for the modal split for hinterland services reveal that rail actually achieved a 1.1 percentage-point advance, transporting 53.9 percent of freight. After 2021 and 2019, at 47.3 million tons, this was the third highest total ever for rail.

    Simultaneously, all players in the Port of Hamburg will actively be working in parallel on its transformation into an efficient, climate-neutral and state-of the-art port.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Hamburg  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 20

18:12 Icebreaker assistance season begins in the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region)
18:00 Kalmar Eco reachstackers to help PSA Italy cut fuel costs and emissions at Genoa terminals
17:43 Cepsa and ACE Terminal join forces to create green hydrogen supply chain from Spain to the Netherlands
17:33 Volume of freight passing through border crossings at Far Eastern Railways up 29% in January 2023
17:14 Labor unions in Italy plan maritime port strike across Italy
16:44 ONE starts new Israel shuttle service
16:15 Strikes in Finnish ports and road transport to continue after workers turn down CBA
15:45 ONE announces project with Sony Network Communications Europe to create a smart container solution
15:38 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in January 2023 fell by 10% YoY
15:14 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping announces transport tariffs discount on the Baku-Turkmanbashi-Baku route
14:57 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January 2023 fell by 8.4% YoY
14:41 Konecranes to divest MHE-Demag Industrial Products business to Jebsen & Jessen Group
14:19 TGS announces new onshore multi-client program in the Midland Basin
14:01 Gazprom Neft and Rosmorport agree on regular LNG supply to ferries operating on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line
14:00 Port of Hamburg container volumes down 5.1 percent to 8.3 million TEU in 2022
13:40 Russian shipyards to deliver 70 vessels with total deadweight exceeding 50 tonnes in 2023 — GTLK
13:24 ICTSI to expand Victoria International Container Terminal in the Port of Melbourne, Australia
13:17 Propeller Club invites maritime firms to join relaunched Chicago chapter
13:09 Aker Solutions handles the cyber-attack on its entity in Brazil
12:57 Webtool showcases subsea gripper and cutters at Subsea Expo 2023
12:43 ScandiNAOS, Chalmers University and the Swedish Maritime Administration to develop Methanol conversion kits for diesel engines
12:41 Bourbon Horizon AS to provide marine services and operations in the North Sea and Canadian offshore markets
12:27 OXE Marine's new concept outboard, the OXE Hybrid 450, is the world's first diesel electric hybrid outboard
12:14 A.P. Moller - Maersk divests logistics assets in Russia
12:13 Furetank and Algoma Central Corporation extend joint venture through tanker acquisition with Larsson Shipping
11:48 Viking Expedition Team publishes first scientific paper from inaugural Antarctic season
11:26 US Navy accepts delivery of its largest surface vessel with autonomous capability from Austal USA
10:17 New Ports of Stockholm customer plans autonomously operated ferry in the Stockholm city centre
09:39 LNG facility at Leningrad Region based CS Portovaya produced over 500 thousand tonnes of LNG
09:15 Port of Singapore throughput in January 2023 fell by 8.6% YoY

2023 February 19

16:31 Carisbrooke Shipping Ltd to trial a hydrogen engine onboard
15:03 Lerwick Port Authority joins ORION Clean Energy Project
14:27 ICTSI outlines its vision for Australia’s biggest port
13:56 UMEP launches a crypto-secure key dedicated to containerized goods
12:43 Savannah exports up 21% in January

2023 February 18

15:01 Stena Line and Peel Ports sign major new deal at Birkenhead for port operations until the year 2100
13:16 Island Offshore signs contract for Island Commander with Equinor
11:39 WiseTech Global acquires Blume Global
10:06 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement Provider certification to VesselsValue

2023 February 17

18:24 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 KSOE wins 252.8 bln-won order for 2 LPG carriers
17:57 Two new residents of Kaliningrad SEZ to be engaged in cargo shipping
17:34 Ulstein captures its 7th cruise ship design contract for SunStone
17:00 Fujairah bunker sales down by 1.5% to 636,705 m3 in January 2023 - Ship & Bunker
16:35 HHLA revenue increases by 7.7 percent to € 1,578 million in 2022
16:11 Algoma and CSL Group order a new generation of kamsarmax-based ocean belt self-unloading ships
15:36 Minority stake of Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair offered for sale as part of Astrakhan Region’s property privatization
15:03 European LNG demand to drive competition for new supply and dominate trade in the long term - Shell
14:37 Participants of 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress announced their readiness to replace foreign companies in Russian market
14:23 Renewable energy park service centre planned in Ventspils Northern Port
14:03 Wilhelmsen Port Services completes the acquisition of Vopak Agencies
13:24 Belarus wants to build a port in Murmansk — Aleksandr Lukashenko
13:23 Montfort and the Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum acquire Uniper’s crude oil processing and marine fuel trading business in UAE
12:58 EnBW and Equinor to jointly pursue German offshore wind opportunities in 2023
12:35 Costa Group and Proman sign MOU for implementation of methanol as a marine fuel for the cruise industry
12:26 Ruscon and SASCO launch joint multimodal service from Moscow to Magadan via Vladivostok
11:51 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 16% to 726,014 TEU in Jan 2023
10:48 RF Russian Federation nominates candidates for election to Sovcomflot BoD
10:03 Schweizerzug starts first direct train shuttles to Rotterdam
09:59 First vessel of new deep sea service between Russia and Latin America to leave Saint Petersburg on 18 February