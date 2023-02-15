2023 February 15 17:22

Rosmorport to increase dredging by 3% to 23.9 million cbm in 2023

The scope of capital dredging is planned at 7.3 million cbm

In 2023, Rosmorport plans to increase the scope of dredging works by 3%, year-on-year, to 23.9 million cbm, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Andrey Boldorev, Head of the Department for Investments and Strategic Development, FSUE Rosmorport, as saying at the 6th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging” being held in Moscow. The scope of capital dredging is planned at 7.3 million cbm.

In particular, capital dredging for the terminal of Novotrans is estimated at 5.9 miln cbm, for Ultramar terminal — 0.5 miln cbm, for port Pionersky project — 0.9 million cbm.

As for maintenance dredging, the works are to be conducted on the Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal (12 million cbm) with the remaining volumes to be dredged in the Kronshtadt canal.

According to earlier reports, 28 units of the dredging fleet were involved in 2022. The scope of dredging conducted as part of the development of Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal totaled 5 million tonnes which is several times more than the average annual results. The purpose of the dredging was to ensure operation of ships with the draft of 4.2 m.

In 2023, RF Government will provide FSUE Rosmorport with RUB 2.5 billion as a subsidy for dredging at Volga-Caspian Canal. The canal is to be deepened to ensure the passage of ships with a draft of 4.5 m.