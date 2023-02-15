Marinetrans Marinetrans acquires a marine logistics specialist in Cyprus and Greece

2023 February 15 17:36

Marinetrans Marinetrans (part of GTS Group), a logistics service provider specialized in supply chain solutions for ship owners and ship management companies, has acquired Door To Deck (D2D), a marine logistics specialist in Cyprus and Greece, according to the company's release.

Marinetrans already had an office in Athens, and will gain a substantially larger presence in Greece with this acquisition. The co-founders of D2D, Kyriakos Tsitouridis and Michalis Theodosiou, will be driving further business development of D2D, Marinetrans and GTS in the entire Mediterranean area and will become shareholders of GTS Group.

By joining forces, D2D gains access to an international 3PL and warehousing network and can leverage on GTS’ strong IT infrastructure, project logistics expertise and innovative 5PL solutions.

Global Transport Solutions is the holding company of Marinetrans and Best Global Logistics, offering specialized 4PL and 3PL international time-critical logistics with geographical presence on all continents, mainly focused on marine spare parts and other time-critical and complex logistics.

Marinetrans is a Global Maritime Logistics Provider (4PL) forwarding ship spares and marine equipment from door to deck, handling all logistics, paperwork and problem solving involved in the process. In addition, the company offers IT solutions and helps customers to actively reduce their environmental impact. Approx. 190 employees work across 10 branch offices in Norway (HQ), the Netherlands, USA, UAE, Singapore, India, Germany, Greece, China, Korea and Japan. Through a network of dedicated partners, Marinetrans offers services in 22 warehouses and 2,000 ports worldwide.

Door To Deck is a fourth party logistics (4PL) service provider in Cyprus and Greece, specialized in the forwarding and logistics of marine spare parts worldwide. Since its foundation in 2017, D2D has managed to grow exponentially (Financial Times’ FT 1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2023) and manages marine logistics for a growing share of the Greek and Cypriot managed merchant fleet. This has been accomplished through the company’s continuous investments and excellence in customer service.