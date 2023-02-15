2023 February 15 11:35

6th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging” kicked off in Moscow

Photo by IAA PortNews

The 6th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging” is kicked off at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow. The event is organized by PortNews Media Group.

The Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress is a unique and highly acclaimed industry focused platform annually gathering stakeholders of hydraulic engineering and dredging works.

Import substitution programmes, typical projects for construction of the technical fleet, new engineering solutions of the sectoral science, designers and manufacturers, new materials and technologies, specific requirements for bidders, opportunities of obtaining state financing and favourable credit facilities in the industry, supervising of large-scale infrastructure project are among topical issues of the 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress.

The Congress combines the 10th Forum of Dredging Companies (February 15) and the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (February 16).

Sponsor of the 10th Forum of Dredging Companies – Composit. Sponsor of the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" – Rosatom.

The first day of the Congress has gathered over 250 delegates.

General Partner of the Congress - FSUE Rosmorport.

Broadcast Sponsor - TAZMAR MARITIME.

Open online broadcast of the 6th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging” is available on IAA PortNews’ website, Youtube and PortNews TV and Telegram.

