2023 February 9 17:06

Crowley reached a Right of First Refusal agreement to lease and develop an offshore wind terminal at Port Fourchon

Crowley has reached a Right of First Refusal agreement to potentially lease and develop an offshore wind terminal during Wednesday’s Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) Board Meeting in Cut Off, LA, according to the company's release.

The more than 40-acre site, encompassing over 2,200 linear feet of prime waterfront property, is expected to become the home of a purpose-driven offshore wind facility in the coming years. Located on Slip C adjacent to Flotation Canal, the site is primed to help service the burgeoning offshore wind marketplace in the Gulf of Mexico.

Crowley, a leading maritime, logistics and energy solutions company based in Jacksonville, Fla., has more than 130 years of experience providing ports, maritime and engineering solutions, including in the Gulf of Mexico markets. Through Crowley Wind Services, the company has begun development and planning for wind services terminals in Massachusetts and California, leveraging its land and sea assets, offshore operations expertise, third-party logistics capability, digital platforms and workforce development and training initiatives.



