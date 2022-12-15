2022 December 15 17:07

Volga Shipping Company to leave the segment of oil products transportation

Volga Shipping Company says its transportation of crushed stone in 2022 surged 1.5 times to 3 million tonnes, transportation of grain – by 13% to 2.5 million tonnes. The company’s inland ships have been laid up for winter. They are currently undergoing inter-navigation repairs. By 2023, the company is going to prepare 185 units of river fleet. Besides, Volga Shipping Company will continue its programme on modernization of ships. The company has also planned to completely leave the segment of oil products transportation.



Total results of 2022 taking into account the performance of sea-going and rive-sea ships will be summarized in January.



Established in 1843, Volga Shipping Company is one of Russia’s largest shipping enterprises. The fleet under operational management of the company numbers about 250 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes. The company transports over 15 million tonnes of cargo per year. The range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes.