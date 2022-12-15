2022 December 15 09:14

Port of Singapore bunker sales in 11M’2022 fell by 5% YoY

LSFO 380 made the bulk of sales

In January-November 2022, bunker sales at the port of Singapore, the largest bunkering hub in the South-East Asia, fell by 5%, year-on-year, to 43.66 million tonnes.



According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures, sales of LSFO 380 fell by 6.5% to 21.3 million tonnes, MFO 380 sales rose by 7.3% to 11.9 million tonnes, LSFO 100 fell by 4.3% to 5.3million tonnes, LSMGO remained almost flat at 3.3 million tonnes, LSFO 180 fell 2 times to 901 thousand tonnes, MGO fell 2.8 times to 120 thousand tonnes.



Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port’s bunker sales totaled 50 million tonnes (+0.3%, year-on-year), including 0.05 million tonnes of LNG.

Related link:

Port of Singapore bunker sales in H1’2022 fell by 9% YoY >>>>