2022 November 17 14:45

Yenisey River Shipping Company carried 3.7 million tonnes of cargo in navigation 2022, up 32% YoY

Image source: Nornickel-ERP

Cargo transportation by Yenisey River Shipping Company in the navigation season of 2022 totaled 3.7 million tonnes, up 32%, year-on-year. The plan was exceeded by 10%, says press center of Nornickel-ERP.

The shipping company carried 1.5 million tonnes of sand, 171 thousand tonnes of oil products, 365 thousand tonnes of timber, 51.8 thousand tonnes of timber rafts, 37.5 thousand tonnes of pipe products, 7 thousand containers and other cargo.

The highest growth was ensured by companies of Nornickel. All in all, Yenisey River Shipping Company carried over 2.7 million tonnes of Nornickel companies’ cargo. Cargo transportation for Nornickel rose by 1 million tonnes and accounted for 74% of the total volume.

Yenisei River Shipping Company was established as a state enterprise in 1931, incorporated in 1994. YRSC is the main carrier of cargo along the water routes of the Yenisei Basin. The company’s fleet numbers some 650 vessels with total capacity of about 680,000 t. The company has shipbuilding and ship repair assets and a number of other business units. Major customer and the controlling shareholder of the company is Norilsk Nickel OJSC.