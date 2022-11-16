2022 November 16 17:35

Port of Los Angeles and JETRO sign new cooperative agreement

Officials from the Port of Los Angeles and Japan External Trade Organization Los Angeles Office (JETRO Los Angeles) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to further promote cooperation in several key strategic areas, including sustainability, environmental initiatives and supply chain optimization.



The MOU calls on the Port of Los Angeles and JETRO Los Angeles to work closely on strategies related to environmental sustainability, including collaboration and best practice sharing on zero-emission vehicle and equipment testing and deployment; use of alternative energy sources; and cooperation on other emerging terminal, ship and truck environmental initiatives. JETRO Los Angeles has also agreed to facilitate introductions to Japanese companies for the Port to potentially enlist their expertise and help on environmental and zero-emission initiatives.



To improve supply chain efficiency, under the MOU the Port will also be sharing best practices and lessons learned related to its Port Optimizer digital community system. Created in 2017, the Port Optimizer was the first port community system and single portal digital platform in the U.S. focused specifically on enhancing supply chain performance through real-time, data-driven insights for cargo planning, forecasting and tracking.



The JETRO Los Angeles MOU marks the latest cooperative agreement signed by the Port of Los Angeles. In the past several years, the Port has entered into cooperative global agreements with the Nagoya Port Authority, Japan; Indonesia Port Cooperation; Copenhagen Malmö Port; Port of Shanghai, China; and the Port of Singapore.