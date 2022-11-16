2022 November 16 13:50

Port of Los Angeles container volume down 25% to 678,429 TEU in Oct 2022

Cargo volume at the Port of Los Angeles dropped in October as the Port handled 678,429 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), a 25% decrease from October 2021. The Port of Los Angeles has processed 8,542,944 TEUs during the first 10 months of 2022, about 6% down from last year’s record pace, according to the company's release.



October 2022 loaded imports reached 336,307 TEUs, down 28% compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 89,722 TEUs, a decline of 8.7% compared to last October. Empty containers landed at 252,401 TEUs, a 25% year-over-year decline.