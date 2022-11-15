2022 November 15 18:37

Port of San Diego authorizes port staff to issue a Request for Proposals to develop ZE heavy-duty truck infrastructure

As part of the Port of San Diego’s ongoing commitment to the environmental care of San Diego Bay and surrounding communities, the Port is taking the next step towards a smooth transition to zero emission (ZE) heavy-duty cargo trucks, just one year since the adoption of the Maritime Clean Air Strategy (MCAS), according to the company's release.

One of the objectives of the MCAS includes achieving an aspirational goal of all heavy-duty trucks going in and out of the Port’s cargo terminals to be zero emissions by 2030. This goal also addresses the need to build out infrastructure to power the ZE trucks, whether powered by electric battery or hydrogen fuel cell.

The Board of Port Commissioners authorized Port staff to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) to develop ZE heavy-duty truck infrastructure at either the northwest or southwest corner of 19th Street and Tidelands Avenue in National City and/or any other potentially viable locations on Port property.



Port staff has been conducting and will continue to conduct community and stakeholder engagement throughout the development of ZE heavy-duty infrastructure.

Staff anticipates issuing the RFP in early 2023 and making a selection by the end of 2023. Those interested in potentially responding to the RFP are encouraged to register as a vendor with code 92101.