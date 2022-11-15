2022 November 15 12:53

SUN Line Shipping starts new container route between Stockholm, Rotterdam and Hull

In November the shipping company SUN Line Shipping introduced a brand new Rotterdam ˗ Stockholm ˗ Hull container service route, according to the Port of Stockholm's release. This means that Stockholm Norvik Port now has two new destination connections, further strengthening the port’s status as an important logistics hub in the Greater Stockholm area.

The new Rotterdam-Stockholm-Hull container service route was inaugurated on 11th November. Shipping company SUN Line Shipping, a subsidiary of ThorSvecon Group AB (TSG AB), has increased its fleet and has introduced the container ship Perseus on the route. The vessel has a 660 TEU cargo capacity and will sail to and from Stockholm Norvik Port one day each week.

Rotterdam and Hull are two brand new destinations that can now be reached from Stockholm Norvik Port, consolidating the port’s position as an important logistics hub in the Greater Stockholm area.



The container terminal at Stockholm Norvik Port is run by Hutchison Ports Stockholm. Hutchison Ports is the biggest terminal operator in the world, with 53 ports in 27 countries.



Stockholm Norvik Port is a new RoRo and container port with the best possible location in the Baltic Sea. Short approach lanes and efficient transport links provide direct access to one of the most rapidly growing regions in Europe.