  • 2022 November 15 09:19

    Large batch of commercial cargo transported from Novorossiysk to Tartus by Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV

    Image source: Oboronlogistics
    The batch comprised 4,000 tons of chemical industry products, construction and fuel and lubricants, as well as automobile tires

    Yet another trip of the Oboronlogistics ship Sparta IV to Syria was completed in November 2022. According to the company’s press release, a large batch of commercial cargo was transported from the port of Novorossiysk to the port of Tartus, including 4,000 tons of chemical industry products, construction and fuel and lubricants, as well as automobile tires.

    Deliveries are not only the result of the activities of Russian and Syrian companies within the framework of the implementation of intergovernmental agreements in the field of trade and economic cooperation, but also due to the search for new sales markets by Russian companies, which, under the conditions of sanctions, are reorienting to the countries of Asia and the Middle East, opening a new direction and building new logistics chains. In this they are helped by universal bulk carriers of LLC Oboronlogistics.

    The modern and high-speed cargo ship Sparta IV specializes in the delivery of general, container and bulk cargo, and also carries out the transportation of goods requiring special conditions, including perishable products, dangerous goods, cars, heavy construction equipment and oversized cargo.

    The vessel is capable of reaching speeds of up to 14 knots and is equipped with two cargo cranes with a lifting capacity of 55 tons each, which allows for rapid cargo handling. The deadweight of Sparta IV is 8625 tons. The vessel has two cargo holds and can transport 630 TEU, including 44 refrigerated containers.

