2022 November 10 18:30

CMA CGM to reshuffle SIRIUS service rotation connecting the Mediterranean with East Coast South America

CMA CGM has announced that its SIRIUS service connecting the Mediterranean with East Coast South America will cease to call in the Brazilian port of Itajai. Whilst the withdrawal of this port is due to circumstances out of CMA CGM control, it will assist in improving the schedule reliability for the future, according to the company's release.

Last vessels calling at Itajai will be the following:

Southbound: m/v "SAN VINCENTE" voy. 0NSDFS1MA, ETS Tanger November 21st, 2022 - ETA Itajai December 10th, 2022

Northbound: m/v "CMA CGM COLUMBIA" voy. 0NSDEN1MA, ETS Itajai December 4th, 2022

The new rotation is as follows:

Algeciras – Tanger - Salvador - Santos - Paranagua - Rio Grande - Itapoa - Santos - Itaguai - Tanger - Algeciras