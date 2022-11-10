2022 November 10 18:05

The world mainstream LNG carrier M.V. SHAOLIN joins CCS’s fleet

On the 25th Oct 2022, classed by China Classification Society (CCS), the first ship of series of six 174,000 cubit metres LNG carriers independently designed and built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd (H&Z) for COSCO Shipping was successfully named and delivered in Shanghai Changxing Island Line Zero, according to CCSs release.



The vessel type of the M.V. SHAOLIN is 174,000 cubit metres LNG carrier which is designed and built by H&Z based on the latest international mainstream LNG carrier design concept. This vessel has main dimensions with 295 metres in length, 45 metres in width and 26.25 metres in depth with the design speed in 19.5 knots. The ship line is improved by H&Z to optimize its characterises for operation routes. It adopts the world's latest generation dual-fuel low-speed propulsion system, and it is equipped with advanced environmental protection devices, keeps the daily fuel consumption within 100 tons, maintains low emission levels to meet stringent standards of International Maritime Organisation (IMO) under both gas or fuel operational modes.



Under the impact of pandemic in Shanghai, the closed-loop management of the shipyard was implemented in the first half year of 2022. CCS surveyors homed themselves in the shipyard throughout the process to provide outstanding services. When H&Z could not attend any marine product inspections from foreign suppliers, CCS specialist team sought help from overseas branches to ensure the marine products could be arrived at shipyard on time.





