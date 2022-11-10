2022 November 10 15:49

Port of Liepaja throughput in 10M’2022 rose by 9.4% Y-o-Y

Handling of grain rose by 12.5%, year-on-year

In January-October 2022, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia rose by 9.4%, year-on-year, to 6.4 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reported period, handling of grain and cereal products rose by 12.5% to 2.52 million tonnes, handling of general cargo rose by 26.3% to 1.7 million tonnes, handling of building materials rose by 4.5% to 666.8 thousand tonnes.

Handling of oil products dropped by 31.4%, year-on-year, to 259.3 thousand tonnes.

In the reported period, the port serviced 77,145 passengers, up 251%.

The number of calls fell by 2% to 1,343.



According to earlier statements, cargo traffic at another Latvia’s port - Ventspils - rose by 33% in January-October 2022 from the same period a year earlier reaching 12 million tonnes. The number of calls totaled 1,149

Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. In 2021, throughput of Liepaja port was 7.06 million tonnes.