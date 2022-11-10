2022 November 10 17:05

Euronav sells older suezmax Cap Guillaume as part of fleet rejuvenation

Euronav NV has sold the Cap Guillaume (2006 - 158,889 dwt), generating a capital gain of USD 14.3 million, according to the company's release. The vessel is debt free and expected to be delivered to her new owners during the current quarter.

Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners.

Euronav’s owned and operated fleet consists of 1 V-Plus vessel, 39 VLCCs ((of which 3 bareboat in, 1 time chartered in and three to be delivered), 23 Suezmaxes (of which two vessels are time chartered in and five vessels to be delivered) and 2 FSO vessels.