2022 November 10 14:41

MOL and QatarEnergy sign long-term charter deal for three newbuilding LNG carriers

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced that, through a subsidiary, it signed a long-term charter contract for three newbuilding liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers with QatarEnergy. The vessels will be built at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. in China, and are scheduled for delivery in 2027, according to the company's release.

MOL signed a long-term charter contract with QatarEnergy in April 2022 for four newbuilding LNG carriers, and the relationship between QatarEnergy and MOL will be further expanded by three LNG carriers through the latest contract.

QatarEnergy is undertaking the North Field Expansion Project to increase its LNG production capacity to 126 million tons per annum by 2027. MOL, through its further participation in LNG projects in Qatar, will contribute to stable global LNG supply and enhance the maritime transport of the next-generation, environment-friendly energy resources.

Addressing environmental issues in line with the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1", the group implements comprehensive, ongoing efforts to achieve sustainable net zero GHG emission and contribute to the realization of a low- and decarbonized society.