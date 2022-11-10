2022 November 10 14:08

Investment programme of RosGeo to total RUB 6.8 billion this year

More than 80% of supplied equipment is of domestic origin

Investment programme of RosGeo is expected to total RUB 6.8 billion this year, Sergey Gorkov, head of the holding told journalists. According to him, it is the record high scope of allocations over the entire post-soviet period. The holding has signed contracts for supply of equipment worth RUB 4 billion. Sergey Gorkov expressed his confidence in completion of all the planned works despite the problems with logistics and production at some enterprises.

More than 80% of supplied equipment is of domestic origin. Some 10% of the investment programme cover social and amenity need of the personnel.

Investment programme of RosGeo for 2023 is to planned at RUB 3-3.5 billion. It is being specified.

Considerable efforts are being undertaken in the part of import substitution of software: complete transition to Russian software is to take about three years.

RosGeo is the largest geological holding in the Russian Federation performing all types of geological prospecting and exploration activities from regional surveys for all types of mineral resources to estimation of the reserves. The Holding incorporates a unique in terms of the competence and scope of accumulated geological information Research and production cluster and advanced Consulting center, for geological support to projects of any complexity. The Holding is the key contractor in performance of the activities within the framework of the state order for reproduction of the mineral resource base of the Russian Federation. RosGeo is a fully state-owned company.

