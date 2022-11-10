2022 November 10 14:32

Christiania Shipping adopts Stormgeo’s CII simulator

The Danish ship owner and charterer Christiania Shipping signs with StormGeo to improve its environmental performance and decarbonize its operations with CII simulations, according to the company's release.

The specialized chemical ship owning and chartering company Christiania Shipping currently operates 20 vessels and has positioned itself as a leading trade niche player with operations in Europe, West Africa, and the Mediterranean. The company added StormGeo’s CII Simulator to its fleet performance management toolbox in June 2022.



Christiania Shipping already leverages StormGeo’s s-Insight | Log reporting tool for onboard data collection, automated ship-to-shore reporting systems, and comprehensive dashboards. With StormGeo’s CII Simulator, the company expands its capabilities, having a flexible and actionable tool to collaborate on operational deployment and achieve desirable CII ratings.

With StormGeo's CII Simulator, Christiania Shipping is already able to monitor the compliance status for an entire year and forecast next year's CII ratings based on potential future deterioration. The simulations easily reveal any deterioration that indicates the need for vessel retrofits or major vessel conversions, should operational measures prove insufficient.



The CII Simulator not only allows the user to monitor the current CII performance of the vessel, but it also allows the user to simulate different operational scenarios. The CII simulator is part of the Environmental Performance Module in StormGeo’s s-Insight, a world-leading fleet performance management solution that ensures vessel compliance and provides simple, trustworthy data reporting systems.



StormGeo is a global provider of weather intelligence and decision-support services, with leading solutions for shipping, oil and gas, renewable energy, onshore industries, and aviation. Offering solutions toward decarbonization, more than 12,000 ships rely on StormGeo software or services for navigational planning, route optimization, weather routing, and fleet performance. The company has 24 offices in 16 countries, including eight 24/7/365 global operations centers.