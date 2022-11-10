  • Home
    Performance Shipping announces acceptance of a signed offer letter from Piraeus Bank S.A.

    Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced that it has accepted an offer letter whereby it intends to enter into an agreement for a term loan facility of up to US$37.4 million with Piraeus Bank S.A. through two separate wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company. The facility will be drawn in two simultaneous advances upon delivery of the previously announced vessel the company has agreed to acquire, the M/T Phoenix Beacon, to be renamed P. Monterey.

    Proceeds from the facility will be used to refinance a portion of an existing term loan facility for the M/T P. Kikuma through a first advance of up to about US$7.8 million and to partially finance the M/T P. Monterey, through a second advance of up to about US$29.6 million.

2022 November 10

15:49 Port of Liepaja throughput in 10M’2022 rose by 9.4% Y-o-Y
15:31 LR’s Zero Ready Framework ranks vessel readiness for zero carbon fuel operations from 1 to 5
15:03 Port of Aberdeen accelerates to Net Zero with UK Government funding
15:00 Russia’s State Duma approves amendments into Tax Code raising tax on profit of LNG producers
14:41 MOL and QatarEnergy sign long-term charter deal for three newbuilding LNG carriers
14:32 Christiania Shipping adopts Stormgeo’s CII simulator
14:27 Thailand’s DMCR chooses Incat Crowther to deliver new research vessel
14:08 Investment programme of RosGeo to total RUB 6.8 billion this year
13:13 Huisman to increase sustainability of manufacturing process
12:49 Chevron and MOL to study CO2 shipping from Singapore to Australia
12:43 New installation terminal for servicing offshore wind farms in the port of Swinoujscie to start operations at the beginning of 2025
12:06 Adani-funded port project kicks off in Sri Lanka
11:08 Adani Ports acquires 49.38% stake in Indian Oiltanking
10:08 Skarv Shipping Solutions, Peak Group and Grieg Edge form jv
09:39 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 10M'2022 increased by 33% YoY
09:16 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 10M’2022 rose by 27.2% YoY
09:05 Keel laying ceremony held for Wallenius Marine’s first 6,500 CEU PCTC
08:20 SeaLead, OOCL and TS Lines launch new India – Dubai – East Africa service - Seatrade Maritime News
08:07 Technology investor Roger Maggs MBE became the chair of the Celtic Freeport consortium
07:35 RED III: EU shipowners call for fuel supply requirements to align with FuelEU

2022 November 9

18:36 Tanja Dreilich to become Chief Financial Officer of HHLA
18:06 APM Terminals Valencia lays foundation stone for new maintenance workshop on the Levante quay
17:55 Russian State Duma approves seaports’ right to deny calls of foreign vessels engaged in illegal fishing
17:46 Xeneta and Marine Benchmark partner to launch the Carbon Emissions Index for the container shipping market
17:26 DEME secures contracts representing 1 GW for Hai Long wind farms in Taiwan
17:06 Port of Galveston aligns project with Shell, Cruise Lines, CenterPoint, Texas A&M
16:52 DP World teams up with Emirates Development Bank to finance SME growth
16:42 ST Engineering to exit U.S. marine business
16:37 UN organizations, shipowners and unions set out shipping decarbonization action plan to upskill global seafaring workforce
16:25 Netherlands signs declaration of intent on hydrogen with Oman
16:08 Container traffic on Russian Railways’ internal network in 10M’2022 rose by 3.5% YoY
15:35 Carnival Celebration joins Bahamian Registry
15:10 Loading of Russian Railways’ Oktyabrskaya Branch within Saint-Petersburg limits rose by 13.1% in 10M’2022
14:47 China wins more shipbuilding orders than Korea in October - BusinessKorea
14:35 Performance Shipping announces a US$32,000 per day time charter contract
13:43 Global LPG exports increased by 3.8% to 116.7 mln tonnes in 10 months of 2022
13:31 Norwegian Greentech receives an order from Ulstein for two BWTS
13:15 Yilport Gebze breaks vessel operation record in Oct 2022
12:53 Liquid biofuels are expected to have an important role to play in shipping and aviation sectors - Gibson
12:53 Northern Sea Route ensures impressive prospects of SCO development – RF Foreign Minister
11:39 ABS supports China shipbuilding’s entry into ammonia-fueled vessels
11:05 Port of Antwerp braces for yet more strike action - Port Technology
10:56 Colombo Dockyard launches the cable laying and repair vessel “Sophie Germain”
10:54 Need to reduce emissions from ships is essential for ship owners - SCF
10:29 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tanks design of FSRU
10:13 LNG remains optimal marine fuel to meet IMO goal set for 2050
09:30 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-October 2022 rose by 7.8% YoY
09:18 IFFCO to develop 300,000 square feet edible oil packing plant at DP World’s Berbera Economic Zone, Somaliland
08:17 NewMed Energy and Uniper sign a non-binding MoU for the delivery of natural gas to Europe and the development of blue hydrogen
07:24 UK Government joins to Global Offshore Wind Alliance

2022 November 8

18:36 OOCL named “Best Green Shipping Line” at the 2022 AFLAS Awards
18:05 Port of Southampton welcomes Carnival Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship
17:56 Barry O’Connell appointed new Chief Executive at Dublin Port Company
17:41 Sovcomflot announces the second issue of replacement bonds
17:25 ZIM establishes a fully-owned agency in New Zealand
17:05 MOL Logistics becomes wholly owned subsidiary of MOL
16:56 New Pelagic Wind Fund kicks off with up to 6 CSOV newbuilding orders
16:53 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Vaigach escorts M/V Severny Prospect along Northern Sea Route
16:40 New Times Shipbuilding launches 2 X 210,000 DWT bulk carriers