2022 November 10 09:39

Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 10M'2022 increased by 33% YoY

The number of calls totaled 1,149

Cargo traffic at the Latvia’s Port of Ventspils in January-October 2022 rose by 33% from the same period a year earlier reaching 12 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.

The volume includes 4.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-6.3%, year-on-year), 4.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (an increase of 2.5 times) and 2.4 million tonnes of general cargo (+8.5%), says the port authority.



The number of ship calls was 1,149.

The Port of Ventspils is located near the Venta River. There are several terminals at the port for handling crude oil and oil products, liquid bulk cargo, including chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro cargo. Cargo volume of the port in 2021 reached 11 million tonnes.

