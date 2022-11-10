2022 November 10 10:08

Skarv Shipping Solutions, Peak Group and Grieg Edge form jv

Through the new JV, Skarv Shipping Solutions, Peak Group and Grieg Edge aim to help ship and cargo owners reduce their emissions of greenhouse gases and reach their climate goals, according to the company's release.

Ships transport ninety per cent of all goods to and from Norway. The vast majority of this is bulk cargo, which is transported by approximately 2,700 unique ships owned by 2,000 shipping companies. This means that many small shipping companies are operating in this market – and many of them have limited resources to carry out the measures needed to decarbonise their operations.



Skarv Shipping Solutions draws expertise and resources from its parent companies, ensuring expertise in logistics, marketing, analysis, ship design, green technology, shipping and ship operation. The company has already worked closely with several players in the industry and is now targeting support from Norwegian state-owned green energy transition promoter Enova to ensure the realisation of several green projects.



The two JV partners have complementary experiences and qualities. Peak Group owns and operates a fleet of 25 short sea vessels in, among other segments, project cargo and bulk. The group also has several companies that supply services to the maritime industry. Grieg Edge is part of the Grieg Maritime Group, whose main activity is in Open Hatch deep-sea shipping. Grieg Edge is the group’s dedicated innovation company and develops solutions within energy and infrastructure, offshore wind and short sea. In addition, the company invests in entrepreneurial companies within sustainable solutions for the maritime sector.



