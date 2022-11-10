2022 November 10 08:07

Technology investor Roger Maggs MBE became the chair of the Celtic Freeport consortium

Technology investor and experienced in the metals and mining sector Roger Maggs MBE, has been chosen by the bid partners as the chair of the Celtic Freeport consortium, according to ABP's release. The consortium is putting together a transformational bid for a freeport covering the ports of Milford Haven and Port Talbot to create a green investment corridor that spans clean energy developments and innovation assets, fuel terminals, a power station, heavy engineering and the steel industry across south-west Wales.

Roger Maggs will work with the consortium partners – Associated British Ports (ABP), Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire County Council and the Port of Milford Haven – to help present the case for the Celtic Freeport to the UK and Welsh governments. The bid will be summited on 24 November 2022, with the successful bid announced in early spring 2023.



Roger Maggs MBE has had a 27-year career at Alcan Aluminium, with a number of global senior postings, including three vice presidencies at Alcan’s world headquarters in Montreal Quebec. In 1994, he co-founded Celtic House, a Canadian venture capital fund. Most recently, Maggs has been chair of the Port Talbot Waterfront Enterprise Zone and chair of the Canadian public technology company Sandvine. He is currently co-chair of the International Convention Centre Wales. Maggs was born in Newport and grew up in Carmarthenshire.