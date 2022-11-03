  • Home
  Great Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 50 million tonnes in 10M'22, down 3.5% YoY
  2022 November 3

    Great Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 50 million tonnes in 10M’22, down 3.5% YoY

    In 2021, Great Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 62 million tonnes of cargo

    In January-October 2022, Great Port of Saint-Petersburg handled almost 50 million tonnes of cargo, according to the North-West Transport Prosecutor’s Office. The port’s activities were inspected by Roman Dotsenko, First Deputy Head of the authority.

    In the ten-month period of 2021, throughput of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg  totaled 51.8 million tonnes. This, the result of 10M’22 is 3.5% less, year-on-year.

    Major international operators including Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd and ONE stopped calling at Russian ports after the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Container flows have turned from the North-West to the Sout and the Far East of Russia. Read more in IAA PortNews’ article What does eastward pivot bring?

    Great Port of Saint-Petersburg is among the largest ports in the North-West of Russia. It is located in the Neva Bay of the Gulf of Finland. The port ensures round-the-year navigation. In 2021, Great Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 62.03 million tonnes of cargo.

