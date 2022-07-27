2022 July 27 11:15

Royal HaskoningDHV and 12 partners sign a NDW framework agreement

The consortium led by Royal HaskoningDHV will supply traffic data from non-road systems such as Probe Vehicle Data, Floating Car Data and crowdsourced data, according to Royal HaskoningDHV's release.



The National Data Portal for Road Traffic (NDW) will use the contract to supply traffic data from navigation systems, vehicles and mobile apps, among other things. In addition, the consortium will be given the opportunity to offer complete services based on that traffic data. The data supply and services relate to new methods for traffic management, asset management, traffic safety analyses and evaluations. The use of Floating Car Data, Probe Vehicle Data and crowdsourced data is central to applying data science and advanced analytics. The combination of data from different vendors allows for insights that were not possible until recently.

The NDW is an international leader in the development of an open ecosystem for mobility and infrastructure. By providing services to NDW, Royal HaskoningDHV expects to have a springboard to strengthen its international business. The estimated value of the framework agreement is EUR 5 million on an annual basis for a duration of 2 to 4 years.



The consortium consists of the following partners: Geo Mobility, GeoJunxion, Klimator, Localyse, Mezuro, Plan B Company, Road Cloud, Route42, Tactile Mobility, TripService, V-Tron and Yunex Traffic. ANWB supports the consortium's road safety goals. Other parties have now expressed interest in joining as well.