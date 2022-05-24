2022 May 24 14:55

Royal Caribbean enters partnership with the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

Royal Caribbean Group and Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping formalized their collaboration by signing a Partnership Agreement. With the agreement, Royal Caribbean Group becomes a Corporate Strategic Partner to the Center, according to the company's release.

Royal Caribbean Group is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 63 ships traveling to more than 1,000 destinations around the world. In 2021, the cruise company unveiled a comprehensive decarbonization strategy titled Destination Net Zero, aimed at achieving zero carbon emission cruising by 2050. An ambitious approach that aligns with the overall strategy of the Center to decarbonize the maritime industry by 2050.



With 100.000 ships consuming around m300Tons fuel p.a. global shipping accounts for around 3% of global carbon emissions, a share that is likely to increase as other industries tackle climate emissions in the coming decades.

Achieving the long-term target of decarbonization requires new fuel types and a systemic change within the industry. Shipping is a globally regulated industry, which provides an opportunity to secure broad-based industry adoption of new technology and fuels.

To accelerate the development of viable technologies a coordinated effort within applied research is needed across the entire supply chain. Industry leaders play a critical role in ensuring that laboratory research is successfully matured to scalable solutions matching the needs of industry. At the same time, new legislation will be required to enable the transition towards decarbonization.



The Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is a not-for-profit, independent research- and development center working across the energy- and shipping sectors with industry, academia, and authorities. With Partners, the Center explores viable decarbonization pathways, facilitates the development and implementation of new energy technologies; builds confidence in new concepts and their supply chains; and accelerates the transition by defining and maturing viable strategic pathways to the required systemic change. The Center is placed in Copenhagen but work with partners globally.

The Center was founded in 2020 with a start-up donation of DKK 400m from the A.P. Moller Foundation. Corporate Partners to the Center include: Alfa Laval, American Bureau of Shipping, A.P. Moller - Maersk, bp, Cargill, DP World, Hapag-Lloyd, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsui, NORDEN, NYK Line, Seaspan Corporation, Siemens Energy, Stolt Tankers, Sumitomo Corporation, Swire Group, Topsoe, TotalEnergies and V.Group.



Royal Caribbean Group is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 63 ships traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 11 ships on order as of March 31, 2022.