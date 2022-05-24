2022 May 24 11:02

Russian Chamber of Shipping supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference to be held in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2022.



Russian Chamber of Shipping numbers over 80 organizations of marine and river transport. In 2016, it obtained the status of an all-Russian industrial association of employers. Among the key activities of RCS is the creation of favorable conditions for the shipping business with unfailing respect for navigation and shipping safety standards.



Russian Chamber of Shipping considers the development of domestic ship repair as of the utmost importance. Owners of commercial sea-going fleet are forced to have their sophisticated ships repaired and serviced abroad which is not possible in the current political situation. Orders for ship repair can return to Russia. For that purpose, issues that have been aggravating for decades should be addressed.

The Conference will comprise three sessions:

Regulatory framework of ship repair market in Russia

Modernization and construction of ship repair facilities. Major projects

Components: equipment, materials, technologies, supply chains

The conference will be held on the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA) on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg. The event is organized by PortNews Media Group with the support of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) and in partnership with Nordic Engineering.

Industry Partners: All-Russia Association of Fishery Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VARPE), Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA).

Participation fee is foreseen. More about the event >>>>