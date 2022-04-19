2022 April 18 09:20

Throughput of port Vysotsk in 3M’2022 fell by 4% Y-o-Y

Handling of LNG and liquid bulk cargo shows a growth while coal and coke handling continues going down

In January-March 2022, the port of Vysotsk handled 3,955,700 tonnes of cargo, which is 4% less as compared with the same period of the previous year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

In the reported period, handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 1% to 3,109,600 tonnes including 2,915,000 tonnes of oil products (-1%) and 194,700 tonnes of liquefied natural gas which rose by 30%.

In the reported period, handling of coal and coke dropped by 19%, year-on-year, to 846,000 tonnes.

In 2021, the port of Vysotsk handled 16,861,500 tonnes of cargo (-9%, year-on-year).

Port of Vysotsk is located in the Leningrad region of Russia. There are two stevedoring company operating at the port: Port Vysotsky LLC and RPK-Vysotsk-LUKOIL-II LLC. In May 2012, the Russian government decided to expand the Vysotsk port territory, including in its boundaries the land and adjacent waters occupied by facilities of a general cargo terminal under construction. The terminal capacity is projected to reach 3 million tonnes a year.