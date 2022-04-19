  • Home
  • News
  • Throughput of port Vysotsk in 3M’2022 fell by 4% Y-o-Y
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 April 18 09:20

    Throughput of port Vysotsk in 3M’2022 fell by 4% Y-o-Y

    Handling of LNG and liquid bulk cargo shows a growth while coal and coke handling continues going down

    In January-March 2022, the port of Vysotsk handled 3,955,700 tonnes of cargo, which is 4% less as compared with the same period of the previous year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

    In the reported period, handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 1% to 3,109,600 tonnes including 2,915,000 tonnes of oil products (-1%) and 194,700 tonnes of liquefied natural gas which rose by 30%.

    In the reported period, handling of coal and coke dropped by 19%, year-on-year, to 846,000 tonnes.

    In 2021, the port of Vysotsk handled 16,861,500 tonnes of cargo (-9%, year-on-year). 

    Port of Vysotsk is located in the Leningrad region of Russia. There are two stevedoring company operating at the port: Port Vysotsky LLC and RPK-Vysotsk-LUKOIL-II LLC. In May 2012, the Russian government decided to expand the Vysotsk port territory, including in its boundaries the land and adjacent waters occupied by facilities of a general cargo terminal under construction. The terminal capacity is projected to reach 3 million tonnes a year.

Другие новости по темам: Vysotsk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 April 19

09:46 New RO-RO / LO-LO ship to operate on Baltiysk – Ust-Luga line from April 21
09:17 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward changes on Apr 19

2022 April 18

18:07 MOL establishes 'MOL Sustainability Plan'
17:56 Perm Shipyard to build berths for electric vessels intended for Moscow
17:33 The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation adds eight new partners
17:00 Kawasaki receives an order for an 86,700 m³ LPG-fueled LPG/ NH3 carrier
16:39 Containership Ever Forward successfully refloated in Chesapeake Bay
15:59 RF Government to allocate about RUB 30 billion as support of private investment in the Arctic and the Far East
14:52 Nikkei: Japan's JERA weighs expanding LNG business to China
13:55 Yakutia to take over all shares of Zhatai Shipyard
13:23 Contships hits 50 acquisitions mark with Vega container ship
12:14 CPC: Single point moorings removed from service flushed for further repairs
10:53 Results of Russian ports in Q1’2022: infographics and analytics
10:18 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 3M’2022 rose by 5% YoY
09:59 Crude oil futures rise on concerns over commodity deficit
09:47 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding completes conceptual study for ammonia/LCO2 carrier
09:42 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-March 2022 rose by 4.8% YoY
09:20 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 3M’2022 fell by 4% Y-o-Y
08:57 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on Apr 18

2022 April 17

16:13 Generational change in the Executive Management of VDR
14:21 Port of Los Angeles releases initial study, notice of preparation for West Harbor Modification Project on the LA Waterfront
13:56 International exchange program launched at the Port of Gothenburg
12:51 ClassNK releases GHG Emissions Management Tool "ClassNK ZETA" to realize visualization of CO2 emissions from ships
11:43 LR revised EPIRBs and VDRs performance standard for shipowners, operators, managers, masters, designers and shipbuilders
10:59 End of cruise suspension signals revival for thousands of Australians

2022 April 16

15:18 Impact Subsea launches seaView V3 software
13:07 Equinor announces new oil and gas discovery by the North Sea Troll and Fram area
12:39 Noble and Maersk Drilling provide an update on the merger control process
11:02 Special waterway transport: enormous concrete threshold for storm surge barrier from Kallo to Nieuwpoort
10:23 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveils 93-night ‘Intrepid Beauty of Africa and Indian Ocean’ Grand Voyage for 2023
09:57 Gov Edwards proposes $150M in surplus funding for coastal restoration projects

2022 April 15

18:36 Peterson solidifies its base at ABP Port of Lowestoft
18:06 ThPA S.A. announces new three year Collective Labor Agreement
17:55 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:26 GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for four new LNG-fueled mid-size container vessels
17:06 Manor Marine commence 20 metre Multicat build
16:52 Maxim Basov appointed as SUEK CEO
16:44 VARD secures contracts for the design and construction of two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels for Norwind Offshore
16:29 Poland bans imports of Russian coal and coke
16:00 Igor Pukhov appointed as Chief Commercial Officer of Global Ports Management LLC
15:36 Yang Ming sets to build LNG vessels
14:53 Russian President signs Federal Law to ensure support of transport system amid pressure of external sanctions
14:14 RUSCON sent container train from Novorossiysk to Nakhodka for the first time
13:51 Saudi Ports cargo throughput up 7.18% to 74 million tons in Q1 2022
13:38 Local content of passenger catamarans being built by Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard for Saint-Petersburg exceeds 70%
13:16 Cargo traffic at North Sea Port increases by more than 6% in Q1 2022
13:07 Wärtsilä optimises maintenance and emissions for MMS gas carriers
12:37 Saipem reports its crane vessel incident causes
12:20 Jan De Nul kicks off turbine installation for very first offshore wind farm in France
12:01 Russian President gives instructions to redirect exports of energy resources to South and East markets
11:39 ONE encourages customers to change Shanghai to alternative ports as destination
11:20 MOL and QatarEnergy sign long-term charter deal for four newbuilding LNG carriers
11:07 MABUX: Firm upward evolution continues in Global bunker market on Apr 15
10:58 Throughput of port Primorsk in 3M’2022 rose by 17% Y-o-Y
10:34 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 3M’2022 fell by 12% YoY
10:16 Crude oil market sees mixed movements of prices
10:00 Unitrove receives UK Goverment grant to further develop the world’s first liquid hydrogen bunkering facility for fuelling zero-emission ships
09:49 Port of Singapore throughput in 3M’2022 fell by 3.7% YoY
09:27 Port of Long Beach сontainer throughput increased by 2.7% in March
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of April 14