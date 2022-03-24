2022 March 24 12:32

No signs of oil spill detected in CPC Marine Terminal sea water

Rosprirodnadzor’s specialists have proceeded to monitoring the situation nearby CPC Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk, according to the press release of CPC. The inspectors took the samples required for environmental control. Russia’s MChS also monitors the situation in the sea area together with Rosprirodnadzor’s specialists. The Ministry’s Mi-8 helicopter was sent to inspect the sea area. No traces of oil spill on sea has currently been detected.

CPC Marine Terminal has now suspended oil lifting. On 21 March 2022, in the course of an unscheduled inspection, damage in the form of displacement of the power frame of one of the SPM-3 floating hoses was revealed. With this in view, a decision was made to temporary take the said SPM out of service for flushing and repair.

On 22 March 2022, the divers’ inspection detected damages to sections 9 and 13 of SPM-2 internal hose. The said Single Point Mooring was also immediately taken out of service.

The timely detection of defects eliminated the possibility of an emergency oil spill in the Black Sea water area, so there is no risk of creating an emergency situation.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.