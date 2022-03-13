2022 March 13 15:35

ONE issues update on the operations in Russia and Ukraine

Due to continued situation, and the resulting suspension of feeder services by market vendors, operations to Odessa, Ukraine, Saint Petersburg and Novorossiysk, Russia remain disrupted, according to ONE's release.

ONE is temporarily holding the release of equipment for confirmed bookings to and from the affected ports and are holding any laden containers ready for shipment at the first port of load until further notice.

Congestion at European ports means ONE is unable to hold cargo for long periods and therefore delay-in-transit (DIT) services are currently unavailable. For those customers directly impacted by the crisis, ONE is offering the following support:

• Change of Destination (COD) administrative fees and cancellation fees are waived for bookings to and from Ukraine and Russia are waived

• A temporary stop of the Detention and Demurrage clock for Ukraine imports and exports from 24th February until further notice

• A temporary stop of the Detention and Demurrage clock for Russia exports (applicable for Saint Petersburg and Novorossiysk shipments) from 28th February until further notice Due to the current sanctions against Russia and Belarus, ONE’s containers are currently unavailable for merchant haulage to both countries.