2022 March 13 14:03

The Port of Duisburg ceases all business activity in Belarus

Duisburger Hafen AG is ceasing all business activity in Belarus with immediate effect, according to the company's release.

duisport will divest both its minority stake (0.59 percent) in the international development company of the industrial and logistics park Great Stone as well as its stake in Eurasian Rail Gateway CJCS (38.9 percent) that planned the building and operation of a bimodal terminal.

The Port of Duisburg neither conducts business in Russia or Ukraine nor does it have any holdings there.