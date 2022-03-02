2022 March 2 12:32

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 2M’2022 rose by 12.7% YoY

Image source: CPC 5.47 million tonnes

Since the beginning of the year to 15 February, the loading volumes at the Consortium’s Marine Terminal in Novorossiysk totaled 8.4 mln tons of crude oil, which is 1.5 mln higher than the same indicator in 2021. 80 tankers were loaded, which is 13 vessels more than for the same period last year.

According to CPC, February 2022 liftings amounted to 5,474,042 tons, including 4,995,968 tons of Kazakhstani crude and 478,074 tons of Russian crude oil.

During the first month of 2022, CPC personnel and contractors worked almost 1.2 mln manhours. Vehicle mileage for the same period totaled 2.4 mln tons.

A Debottlenecking Program (DBNP) implemented by CPC is on schedule. By the end of the year, the Tengiz PS and the Astrakhan PS will achieve mechanical readiness parameters envisaged by DBNP. As a reminder, the Tengiz–Novorossiysk Pipeline throughput capacity will increase to over 80 MTA by 2023 upon completion of the DBN Program, which is currently continues to be implemented.

In addition, the shareholders were presented a report on the current status of the carrying capacity of the Consortium’s mainline pipeline and the progress status of the Reliability Improvement Program of the CPC oil pipeline system.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.