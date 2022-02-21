2022 February 21 16:36

Port of Barcelona and Port of Sevilla certified through EcoPorts’ environmental management standard

ESPO congratulates the Port of Barcelona (Spain) and the Port of Sevilla (Spain) for being certified through the EcoPorts’ environmental management standard (PERS). As a committed member of the EcoPorts Network, Barcelona has been part of the Network for almost two decades, having joined in 2004. The Port of Sevilla joined the Network in 2020, and is PERS-certified for the first time.

Isabelle Ryckbost, ESPO Secretary General, commented: “I would like to congratulate Barcelona with its long-standing track record as EcoPorts member and PERS-certified port. I am very pleased to see that the Port of Sevilla has joined the network and would like to congratulate them with their first certification. The ports of Sevilla and Barcelona are both ports situated in big urban agglomerations. They know like no one else how important it is to develop the port in a sustainable way by creating sustainable synergies and cooperation between port and city. We look forward to having these two ports part of the EcoPorts Network for a long time to come.”

Valter Selén, ESPO Senior Policy Advisor and EcoPorts Coordinator, said: “I am very pleased to welcome the Port of Sevilla as a first-time PERS-certified port, joining a growing network of European ports that are committed to excellent environmental management. The Port of Barcelona has been PERS-certified three times starting in 2017, with re-certification requiring significant and continuous self-improvement of environmental management. The certification of these two Spanish ports shows the continued strength of the EcoPorts Network, and its standing on the Iberian peninsula.”

PERS is the only port-specific environmental standard. The last five years have seen important increases in its recognition and membership, with 117 ports from 26 countries currently counting themselves as part of the EcoPorts Network, and 31 ports holding PERS certification. Compliance with the EcoPorts’ PERS standard is independently assessed by Lloyd’s Register and the certificate has a validity of two years. EcoPorts’ PERS is revised after the 2-year period to make sure that the port continues to meet the requirements.