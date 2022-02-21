2022 February 21 12:43

Port of Liepaja throughput in January 2022 rose by 13.4% Y-o-Y

The number of calls rose by 9% to 131

In January 2022, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia rose by 13.4%, year-on-year, to 554,800 tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of grain and cereal products rose by 15.3% to 249,400 tonnes, handling of anthracite totaled 15,400 tonnes (not handled in January 2021), handling of building materials rose by 9% to 47,900 tonnes, handling of oil products dropped by 46.9% to 24,100 tonnes. Handling of general cargo rose by 23% to 127,300 tonnes.

In the reported period, the port serviced 3,284 passengers (+46%).

The number of calls rose by 9% to 131.



Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belarus. In 2020, throughput of Liepaja port was 6.6 million tonnes.