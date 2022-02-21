  • Home
  Leningrad Region authorities welcome Belarus to build terminal for fertilizers in Primorsk
  2022 February 21 10:50

    Leningrad Region authorities welcome Belarus to build terminal for fertilizers in Primorsk

    Image source: Rosmorport
    The volumes of cargo are estimated at 11-12 million tonnes

    In the course of the talks with the Republic of Belarus, it was suggested to consider the territory of Primorsk port as a site to build terminals for handling of Belarus’ cargoes, c of the Leningrad Region Government told IAA PortNews.

    Belarus, which encountered Lithuania’s decision to stop the transit of Belarusian potash by trains bound for the port of Klaipeda from February 1, looks into construction of a terminal in Russia, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said earlier.

    The volumes of cargo are estimated at 11-12 million tonnes. Minsk counts on launching shipments in 2023 with the construction to be fully completed in 2024.

    On 1 February 2022, Lithuanian Railways (Lietuvos gelezinkeliai, LTG) terminated the contract with Belaruskali JSC on transportation of Belaruskali cargo. The decision of the Lithuanian company should be attributed to the EU sanctions against Minsk.

    On 1 February 2022, Belarus Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko confirmed rejection of Belarusian trains with potassium fertilisers bound for the port of Klaipeda. According to him, the flows of potassium chloride will then be redirected to Russian ports adding that Minsk had been preparing for this for a long time. However, the capacity of facilities available in Russian ports is not enough to handle 12 million tonnes of cargo.

    Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea). The port occupies the territory of 252.268835 ha, the territory of its water area 32.26 square kilometers.

    Within the port of Primorsk, there are two liquid bulk cargo terminals intended for crude oil and diesel fuel and a complex for handling of general cargo. By 2024, Primorsk Universal Loading Complex (Primorsky UPK) is to be built to handle coal, fertilizers, containers, general cargo and grain.

