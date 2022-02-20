  • Home
  • 2022 February 20 15:06

    Sanmar Shipyards and SCHOTTEL further strengthen collaboration with second framework agreement

    Istanbul-based Sanmar Shipyards and the German propulsion expert SCHOTTEL have signed a second framework agreement. It makes SCHOTTEL the exclusive supplier of thrusters for the upgraded Robert Allan tug design of the Sirapinar class which is now able to deliver up to 60 tons of bollard pull.

    “Sirapinar series with high level propulsion technology.”
    “Our Sirapinar series will be very flexible in addressing the different needs of our customers. At the same time, we want to guarantee the equally high level of propulsion technology for any desired performance. Therefore, we decided to equip them exclusively with SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers types SRP 340, SRP 360 FP or SRP 430 FP offering bollard pulls of 40 to around 60 tons,” comments Sanmar Shipyards Engineering Director Hakan Tunç.

    “With regard to the Sirapinar class tugboat series to date, Sanmar and SCHOTTEL can look back on a partnership and successful cooperation in around 20 joint projects. Plus, the collaboration between our two companies dates back to 2004. We are very pleased that Sanmar is further intensifying our trusted partnership in the light of this successful cooperation,” comments SCHOTTEL Turkey’s Managing Director Seçkin Uz.  

    About Sanmar
    Having almost five decades of experience, Sanmar has a reputation for innovation and excellence at its two custom-built state-of-the-art shipyards at Tuzla and Altinova in Turkey. Renowned for a wide portfolio of technologically-advanced tugs based on world-leading designs from naval architects such as Robert Allan Ltd (RAL), built on demand to customers’ specific operational needs, Sanmar leads the world in the construction of RAL tugboats, with more than 250 built to date. The company’s range of tugs includes LNG-fuelled, hybrid and autonomous vessels.

    Sanmar, also being a tug operator, prides itself on focusing on the need to minimize or eliminate negative environmental impact. Sanmar Shipyards works in close partnership with customers at every stage of a project and offers unrivalled after sales and post-delivery technological support.

    About SCHOTTEL Turkey
    SCHOTTEL is active in Turkey and has had a large customer base there since the 1970s. In January 2019, the Istanbul subsidiary was launched, which has become excellently established thanks to its customer proximity in one of the world's most important shipping centers.

Другие новости по темам: Sanmar, propulsion systems, Schottel  


2022 February 20

