2022 February 20 12:28

Long-term shunting agreement in place at the Port of Gothenburg

Rail traffic at the Port of Gothenburg has had a record year. Following the signing of a long-term agreement with the shunting operator Protrain, a new piece in the puzzle is now in place with expansion of rail transport to and from the Port of Gothenburg set to continue.



Rail volumes at the Port of Gothenburg increased by nine per cent in 2021 with a total 458,000 TEUs for the year. The number of destinations also increased, and the system has been enhanced with more frequent departures and a higher loading rate.



Frequent departures and a high loading rate require an expert shunting operator. When a train arrives at the port carrying export goods, the trucks need to be uncoupled and moved to the right terminal track for unloading. On departure for inland destinations, the trucks need to be arranged for loading and coupled up to the locomotive. The shunting operator has a vital role to play in establishing and maintaining an effective rail-based logistics system.



Since 2021, Protrain has been responsible for this process at the Port of Gothenburg on a short-term contract. From 1 April 2022, the contract will cover the next three years with an option to extend for a further four years.



“After what has been a lengthy procurement process, we are pleased to have found a long-term solution with Protrain. We are now looking forward to developing the port’s rail offering together, allowing even more freight to be transported via the port in the efficient, environmentally correct way that only rail can offer,” said Carl Johan Andersson, Railway Manager at the Gothenburg Port Authority.