2022 February 13 12:37

SAAM Towage Canada and Coast Tsimshian Enterprises Ltd. form strategic alliance

SAAM Towage Canada and Coast Tsimshian Enterprises Ltd. are proud to announce the signing of a strategic alliance agreement. This alliance is the first of its kind for the towage industry along Canada’s Pacific coast and is a result of years of collaboration and dialogue among the parties. It is a true example of how industry and Indigenous communities can work together for their mutual benefit.



Through this long-term alliance, SAAM Towage Canada will provide high-quality towage, ship-docking and ship escort services within the traditional territory of the Coast Tsimshian, including the Port of Prince Rupert and Port Edward. Additionally, the alliance will establish long-term sustainable benefits for Lax Kw’alaams and the Metlakatla First Nation and provide access to education, training, and employment opportunities for their members.



The agreement is effective immediately.



About SAAM Towage



SAAM Towage is the leading company in tug services in the continent. It is part of SAAM, a multinational company that provides services to international trade through its three business divisions: Port Terminals, Tugboats and Logistics.



With 60 years of experience, SAAM is present in 14 North, Central and South American countries, employing over 8,500 workers.



About Coast Tsimshian Enterprises



Coast Tsimshian Enterprises Ltd. is a 100% Indigenous owned collaborative undertaking between Lax Kw’alaams and Metlakatla First Nation. Our mandate is to promote and develop commercial opportunities for the benefit of our shareholders. Since our founding in 2011 Coast Tsimshian Enterprises has a track record of partnering with First Class organizations to promote the development and implementation of opportunities for Lax Kw’alaams and Metlakatla First Nation.