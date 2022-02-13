2022 February 13 14:53

Solstad announces contract awards within renewable energy

Solstad Offshore ASA (Solstad) says it has secured three contracts from clients within renewable energy for three of its subsea vessels (CSV).



Normand Australis, a 150 days firm contract for “Walk to Work” services on an Offshore Wind project in Asia. The contract will commence during March 2022.

Normand Cutter, a 110 days firm contract for a cable project in Northern Europe with commencement in February 2022.

Normand Fortress, a 180 days firm contract for “Walk to Work” services on an Offshore Wind project in Northern Europe. The contract will commence in April 2023.

The contracts have a combined value of approximately NOK 175 million.



Solstad continue to see an increase in demand for CSVs from the renewable energy clients, both in Europe and Asia.