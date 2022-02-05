  • Home
  • News
  • Grandweld Shipyard hosts a keel laying ceremony for Robert Allan Ltd. designed TRAktor Tugs
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 5 14:37

    Grandweld Shipyard hosts a keel laying ceremony for Robert Allan Ltd. designed TRAktor Tugs

    Photo credit: Robert Allan Ltd.

    Robert Allan Ltd. says that on January 26, 2022, Grandweld Shipyard held a keel laying ceremony for two of total four high-performance TRAktor 2700-Z tugs, hull numbers H185 and H186.

    The tugs were ordered by Specialities Construction for General Trading and Contracting Company (SCC) and will be operated by Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) in Kuwait’s most important Shuwaikh Port. The tugs can perform multiple tasks including ship assist, escort, towing, fire fighting, oil pollution response and others.

    The keel laying ceremony was attended by Jamal Abki (General Manager of Grandweld), Mubarak Al Woqayan (CEO of SCC) and BV class representatives in Dubai.

    Robert Allan Ltd. worked closely with the Grandweld Shipyard to develop the customized design of the previously built and well proven 27 metre TRAktor tug series.

    The new TRAktor 2700-Z tugs will be powered by two Caterpillar 3512C main engines, each rated 1678 kW, driving a Kongsberg US205S P20 Z-drive, delivering a bollard pull in excess of 50 tonnes.

    The vessel has been designed to the high standards of outfitting for an operating crew of up to eight. All accommodation spaces including Master and Chief Engineer’s single cabins and three double crew cabins along with the galley and mess are located above main deck.

    The tug will be outfitted for safe and efficient performance of ship handling, escort, and harbour towing. The deck machinery comprises of DMT hydraulic single drum escort towing winch and hydraulic anchor mooring windlass/winch at the bow. The escort towing winch is spooled with 600 m of high-performance synthetic towline. In addition, a towing hook is provided on aft deck.

    The tug will be equipped with powerful FFS off-ship fire fighting system with two monitors that can deliver up to 2400 m3/hour of water or 300 m3 of foam/water mix. The tug is protected by water spray system.

    The tug is also designed to assist in oil pollution response. The tug will be equipped with dispersant system and is capable of storing recovered oil in three onboard dedicated tanks.

    A large hold capable of accommodating necessary portable equipment along with workshop is arranged aft of Engine Room. Toimil Marine fully foldable telescopic crane with a 10-metre outreach will be fitted on the aft deck.

    The tugs will be built to the following Bureau Veritas Notation:
    I ✠ HULL, ✠ MACH, Escort Tug, Fire Fighting 1, Water Spray; Oil Recovery Ship, Second Line, •AUT-UMS; INWATERSURVEY

    The vessels are expected to enter service by August 2022.

Другие новости по темам: Robert Allan Ltd., design, shipbuilding, tugs  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 5

15:21 Strategic Marine completes acquisition of new shipyard in Singapore
14:37 Grandweld Shipyard hosts a keel laying ceremony for Robert Allan Ltd. designed TRAktor Tugs
13:51 USCG seizes 230 pounds of marijuana near South Padre Island
12:34 DNV: Leading maritime cities playing a key role in the green and digital shift
11:49 OneOcean sells its business Bookharbour to Stanfords

2022 February 4

18:20 Air Products and the Hamburg Port Authority sign Memorandum of Understanding
18:00 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January 2022 fell by 6.8%
17:37 ONE to launch new North China Straits service
16:53 Sergey Pylin appointed as General Director of FSUE Rosmorport
16:34 North Sea Port to build new quay at Quarleshaven in Vlissingen
15:52 WMU participates in project to enhance safety and energy efficiency of domestic ferry operations in Philippines
15:51 World’s first ammonia ready vessel delivered to ABS Class
15:14 Zvezda starts steel cutting for 7th Arc7 ice-class LNG carrier ordered for Arctic LNG 2 project
15:14 DNV awards first Type Approval certificate for 3D printing feedstock
14:21 Port of Thessaloniki starts new cruise season
13:55 AS Tallink Grupp reports 50.0-pct increase of passenger transportation in January 2022
13:13 ZIM to enhance its Latin America services
12:38 KN submits decision of acquisition of Independence to shareholders
12:10 For the second time in a month Sokhna port receives a “Ro-Ro” ship with a load of 2078 cars
11:51 Operation of FESCO's new regular marine service from CPV to ports of Japan provided by container vessel FESCO Yanina
11:30 Port of Sagunto volumes up by 25% in 2021
11:07 State bodies of Russia ordered to use Sea Port Portal for e-document management
10:39 Tazmar Maritime supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
10:20 HHI-EMD and MAN Energy Solutions sign 10-year licence agreement for TCT turbocharger series for two-stroke engines
09:56 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to rise on Feb 04
09:48 Baltic Dry Index as of February 3
09:33 WTI futures settle above $90
09:17 MOL and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding complete the concept study of FSRU for ammonia
08:27 GTT to design the tanks of six new LNG carriers ordered by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding
07:07 Green ammonia production facility planned in Norway’s municipality of Sauda

2022 February 3

18:25 Candela forms a partnerships with New Zealand's company Next Generation Boats
18:09 Jan De Nul orders a seagoing unmanned survey vessel for marine and offshore construction
18:07 Solstad Offshore announces contract for PSVs in UK
17:06 CMSA adds BAL Container Line’s CMX Service
16:58 DCT Gdańsk handled over 2.1 million TEUs in 2021
16:50 Rotterdam tops ranking of port carbon polluters
16:34 DCT Gdańsk completes expansion of one of Europe’s largest rail-based container terminals
16:12 Concordia Maritime writes down book value of fleet vessels by SEK 268 million
15:37 Port of Gdańsk handled 53.2 million tonnes of goods in 2021, up 11% YoY
15:12 Port of Gothenburg rail traffic at an all-time high
14:55 Marine Recruiting Agency increased number of trainees in 2021 by 23% YoY
14:21 “K” Line joins an International Think Tank “Global CCS Institute”
13:30 Port of Rotterdam Authority and BigMile make transport emissions transparent with digital platform
13:12 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding completes conceptual study on FSRU for ammonia together with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
12:43 Cargotec and Konecranes provide an update on planned merger
12:31 The Whistler Nigeria: FPSO vessel explodes in Niger Delta
12:15 Valenciaport container volume up 3.25% to 5.6 million TEUs in 2021
11:23 DP World and Angolan Government sign MoU to explore developing the country’s logistics sector
10:55 Survitec Seahaven successfully passes heavy weather seatrials
10:37 Vostochny Port to increase its throughput capacity to 70 million tonnes
09:39 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Feb 03
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of February 2
09:13 Crude oil prices decrease on OPEC+ meeting results

2022 February 2

18:26 Huntington Ingalls Industries completes acceptance sea trials on Fort Lauderdale
18:19 Russian President's spokesperson confirms talks on transit of Belarus’ fertilisers via Russian ports
17:46 Maritime Autonomous Systems technology is the main topic of the UK’s 7th annual MAS Regulatory Working Group conference
17:16 Cargill, Mitsui and Maersk Tankers launched green technological solution Njord
16:46 WMU is authorized to issue degrees by the Government of Sweden
16:42 New route inaugurated between Stockholm Norvik and Hanko in Finland
16:24 Maersk to build 200,000 sq. ft. custom bonded warehouse in Bangladesh